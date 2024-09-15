Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 142,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock valued at $722,588,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

