Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,661,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at $136,043,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $245,520,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,040 shares of company stock worth $6,818,795 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

JFrog Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.99 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

