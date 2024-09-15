VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $68.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.1182 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

