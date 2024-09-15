Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,069 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,069 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,649,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,673,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3,366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 328,502 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10,373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,971,000 after buying an additional 1,025,833 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $81.18 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,623.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

