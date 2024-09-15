Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 852 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average of $298.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

