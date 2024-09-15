Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,692,000 after purchasing an additional 615,035 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,230,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.