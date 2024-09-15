Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $69,029,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Global Payments by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

