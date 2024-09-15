Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

