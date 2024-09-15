Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after buying an additional 7,821,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,078,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nextracker by 1,800.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 846,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,675,000 after buying an additional 801,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

