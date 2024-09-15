Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,077 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

