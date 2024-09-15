Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $304,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

