Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 209,708 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 338,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $15.28 on Friday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $194,472.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,429,891 shares in the company, valued at $48,292,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,562 shares of company stock valued at $221,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

