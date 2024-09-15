Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $307.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

