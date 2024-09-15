Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 162,347 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.