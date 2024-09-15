Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,255 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

