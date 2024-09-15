Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 26,875 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 166,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,444.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $467,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

