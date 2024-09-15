Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 378 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNRG opened at $133.70 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.55.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $267,303.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,341.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $173,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,602,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $267,303.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,341.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

