Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $98.85 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

