Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 673 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $70.09 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $70.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

