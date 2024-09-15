Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.65.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WING stock opened at $394.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.18 and a 200-day moving average of $379.44. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $164.84 and a one year high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

