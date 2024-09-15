West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $300,250,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after buying an additional 183,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $300.67 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

