Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

