Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 1,357 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

