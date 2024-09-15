Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ CCEP opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.