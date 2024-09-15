Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

