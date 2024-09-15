Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
