Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

