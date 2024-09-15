Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $561.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.67 and its 200-day moving average is $521.84. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Argus increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

