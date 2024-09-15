Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $194,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1,144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $185.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average of $172.93. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $187.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

