Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,252,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,786,000 after buying an additional 271,273 shares during the period. Browning West LP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,907,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $70,917,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,791,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 216,705 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE GIL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

