Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $468,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

