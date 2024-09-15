Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 31 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $500.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.
Get Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.