Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 31 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $500.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $481.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

Get Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.