Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 8,500 US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.07% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.