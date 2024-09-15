Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

