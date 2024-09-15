Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 557,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after acquiring an additional 428,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $148.19 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,590. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

