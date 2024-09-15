Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 524 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $188.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.11. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $108.16 and a one year high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

