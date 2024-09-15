Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 561 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

