Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $189,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

