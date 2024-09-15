Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.64 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

