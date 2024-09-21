ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $19,589.22 and $0.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,025.65 or 1.00072910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

