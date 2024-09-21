ANDY (ANDY) Price Hits $0.0001

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One ANDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANDY has a market capitalization of $108.88 million and $2.48 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANDY has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00266529 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY launched on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00009527 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,766,331.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

