Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $97.49 million and $7.21 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 319,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00026055 USD and is down -13.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,599,363.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

