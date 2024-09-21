Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0546 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $364.43 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.90 or 0.04128027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00043352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,450,560 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,750,560 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

