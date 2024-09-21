Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $345.68 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $345.68 or 0.00546241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.83 billion and $152.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,764,075 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

