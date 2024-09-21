Bitget Token (BGB) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Bitget Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitget Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $23.19 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitget Token token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal.

Bitget Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 0.92312654 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $23,163,577.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

