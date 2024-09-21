Blast Price Up 12.2% This Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blast has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Blast has a total market cap of $217.54 million and approximately $32.84 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00267264 BTC.

About Blast

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,281,016,194 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,251,438,263.63521 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01022835 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $40,389,834.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

