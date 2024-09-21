BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a total market cap of $264.52 million and $3.88 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $171.66 or 0.00271360 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,540,941 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,542,503.36083604. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 168.26345258 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $4,365,128.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

