Brett Price Hits $0.0808 (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Brett has a total market cap of $800.27 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Brett has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Brett token can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Brett Token Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.07999962 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $20,998,801.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

