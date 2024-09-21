Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Hits $17.21 on Major Exchanges

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Cheelee has a market cap of $332.90 million and $5.42 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for $17.21 or 0.00027322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00266529 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,797,261.87536871 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 16.93656754 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,011,702.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars.

