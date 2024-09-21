Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chevron by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 659,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 37.0% in the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.45. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.41.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.