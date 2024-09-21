Civic Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.09 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $119.09 million and approximately $46.68 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00267264 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

