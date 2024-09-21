Compound Market Cap Achieves $404.09 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $46.01 or 0.00073052 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $404.09 million and approximately $22.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,211.15 or 0.40030571 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,783,009 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,783,005.35847587 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.88064308 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $22,145,591.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

